SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Party’s Bronwyn Eyre has defended her Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota seat.

She garnered 66 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Judicaël Moukoumi, Buffalo Party candidate Brett Gregg and Green Party candidate Lydia Martens.

In February 2018, Eyre was appointed Minister of Energy and Resources and Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

In the past, she has also served as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education, Minister of Advanced Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

Eyre is a former radio broadcaster and columnist, and has worked as a Saskatoon public school board trustee.