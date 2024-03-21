Sask. Nutrien employee seriously injured underground in potash mine

A mine worker is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.

Nutrien says the incident happened Wednesday March 20. and a 53-year-old underground contractor was seriously injured.

“Our site mine rescue team acted swiftly and safely relocated the individual to surface,” the company said.

He was transported to the hospital by Medavie Health Services West.

He is currently being treated, Nutrien said.