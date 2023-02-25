Sask. model struts runway at New York Fashion Week, hopes to inspire Indigenous Youth

A model from La Loche recently walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and hopes his success will inspire Indigenous youth across the country.

When Jazz Moise moved to Toronto for post-secondary, he developed a passion for fashion. He then returned to his community in Northern Saskatchewan with a new style.

"At first, I was afraid to express myself, but that faded over time," Moise told CTV News.

The 25-year-old substitute teacher used social media to share his fashion and soon gained recognition for his ability to turn winter roads into runways. He caught the eye of Two-spirit designer Scott Wabano.

"Seeing that confidence, I just made it my mission, I want to be able to work with this person," Wabano told CTV News.

Wabano chose Moise to model his new clothing line.

“Wabano (clothing line) is a genderless streetwear brand focused on educating others about the colonial impacts of gender binary on 2slgbtq identities within Indigenous communities,” he said.

Moise was among many Indigenous models strutting the runway.

“Just a powerhouse of Indigenous people taking over New York Fashion Week,” Moise said.

Modelling in New York opened his eyes to new opportunities, and one day he wants to be a professional stylist.

"When he puts his mind to something, he can achieve anything he wants, and he's not afraid to show the world who he really is,” Moise’s aunt Leanne Gailey said.

Moise aspires to be a model on stage, and a role model for the Indigenous community.

"I want to set an example to the youth in any Indigenous community, that there's more to life than what you could be going through," he said.