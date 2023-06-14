Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues

Jessy Wilgosh says one of the first signs of trouble was the tire sensors.

In November, Wilgosh says he paid $63,000 for a new 2022 Ford Edge at Valley Ford in Hague.

“The tire sensors, they were going off constantly,” said Wilgosh.

There was also the fact the back bumper paint looked off, according to Wilgosh — and it had a hole in it.

He says when he bought the SUV, it was one of only two in the province. As a result, he didn't get a chance to take a good look at it, until after he had the keys.

"The paint was not matching the front or back bumper and there was a hole in the back bumper that was obviously there when I got it,” Wilgosh said.

"There were (also) chips in the hood from where the windshield wipers were, I let them know that as well."

Wilgosh never expected the problems emerging with his brand-new vehicle would land it in the shop an estimated 25 times.

He says the back hatch door went out of alignment, cracking a tail light.

Initially, the SUV's control panel wouldn't pair with his phone via Bluetooth.

Eventually, beginning in March, it didn't work at all.

This meant he had no way to listen to his radio, or more importantly, turn on the AC as temperatures heated up.

"I was driving back and forth to work in my underwear pretty much because there's no control and when the temperature is out here [is so hot]," he said.

"It's pretty hard to be comfortable in a car and be happy with your purchase when you're spending over $60,000 on a vehicle."

As issues arose, Wilgosh says he would take the car into the dealership for work, but the timeline for fixing the apparently-botched paint job kept getting pushed back.

Also, the control-terminal issue proved stubborn, going unresolved for months.

Wilgosh said it wasn't until he went directly to Ford Canada that the dealership repainted it, just prior to his move to Preeceville from Saskatoon in late March.

When he got the SUV back he claims it had metal shavings inside and a "white clay substance" mashed into the floor on the driver's side.

He also said it had 600 kilometres more on the odometer than when he dropped it off.

"How can you run your business like this?" Wilgosh asked.

Valley Ford declined CTV News' request for an interview. Requests to Ford Canada for comment were not answered.

Wilgosh is also frustrated the bumper with a hole in it has not been replaced and he says the colour of the car is still off — something he paid a premium for at the time of purchase.

"I paid the extra $500 to have that colour of car."

Working with Ford, Wilgosh says he was able to get his control panel issue resolved at a garage in Yorkton earlier this week.

But given his history with the vehicle, he says he's not quite ready to let his guard down.

And after the rough ride it's given him, Wilgosh says he doesn't even want it anymore.

"I can't even look at it," Wilgosh said.

"Give me money back and take this garbage."

--With files from Tyler Barrow and Brady Lang