Sask. man plans Paris trip after $1 million VLT win

A Shell Lake man is over a million dollars richer after winning the jackpot on a VLT at a local hotel.

Darrell Kreklewich won $1,080,618.14 at the Shell Lake Hotel on July 28.

“I went totally numb,” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

“I was looking around, paying more attention to other people’s machines than my own, and then (it said) 'Vault Breaker winner.'”

He said he began celebrating.

“I bought a round and some pizza for everyone in the bar."

Kreklewich said he already has plans for the money.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage. After that, I’ll share some of the money with my kids and take a trip or two, this time to Paris.”

He said he will also complete renovations on his cabin and take a missions trip to Mexico to build houses.