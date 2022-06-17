Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
Richard Keough was charged with violating public health orders when he did not wear a face mask while shopping at the Foam Lake Co-op food store on several occasions between Dec. 2020 and March 2021, according to court documents. He was also charged with trespassing at the store.
The store manager, Michael Casey, said he confronted Keough each time and asked him to put on a mask or leave the store. However, there was one incident where Keough was standing in line to purchase items and despite being asked to leave and the police were on their way, he did not leave the store.
On one of the occasions, store manager, Casey said he approached Keough and “advised Mr. Keough that he was not allowed in the grocery store and could not purchase any grocery items,” the court documents said.
Keough responded saying it was against his constitutional rights to be denied service. He was informed that the police had been called and were on their way. However, Keough left before they arrived.
As part of the evidence against Keough, videos were presented to the court that show him entering the store and interacting with Casey.
Keough responded to the charges by claiming the public health orders infringed his rights under the Canadian Charter, specifically the clause about freedom of expression.
On Dec. 10, 2020, police issued a warning to Keough about his non-compliance with public health orders, according to court documents.
Two officers confronted Keough on March 9. 2021 at the Co-op store.
“Corporal Jesperson testified he advised Mr. Keough that he was ‘trespassed’ from the store and had to leave. Mr. Keough was physically cooperative but argumentative when leaving the store and Corporal Jesperson testified that as they exited the store, he pointed out the signage to Mr. Keough that stated masks were required to enter the store.”
During his testimony, Keough acknowledged there were signs at the entrance of the store that said customers needed to wear masks. But, court documents note that he “testified there were no signs in respect to trespassing or indicating a consequence for not wearing a mask.”
Judge Michelle Marquette noted in her decision that “the Crown has proven the offence of trespassing pursuant to The Trespass to Property Act beyond a reasonable doubt, I find Mr. Keough guilty on Ticket Nos. 6845953 and 90195270.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on TTC bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid more
The soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
AFN refers complaints against national chief to outside investigator
An outside investigator will review a series of complaints levelled against Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, the organization has announced.
Regina
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
170 employees laid off at Evraz steel mill in Regina; further cuts expected
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Winnipeg police shut down Salter Street
Winnipeg police have shut down a section of Salter Street.
-
Manitoba issues heat advisory ahead of weekend
With temperatures forecast to cross the 30 C mark this weekend, Manitoba is issuing a heat advisory, reminding people about the risk of heat.
Calgary
-
Calgary ends state of local emergency called in response to flooding risk
The city of Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency, city officials announced on Friday, adding another storm that was causing concern is no longer an issue.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
Edmonton
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
'Enough with the old boys club': Half of UCP leadership race candidates are women
Half of the candidates currently running to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party, and become Alberta's next premier, are women.
-
Uncovering the past: Railway ties from historic streetcar line found under 124 Street
Contractors working on a streetscape project on 124 Street have uncovered a piece of Edmonton’s history.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on TTC bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Toronto to offer 2 monkeypox vaccine clinics with expanded eligibility this weekend
Toronto will host two monkeypox vaccination clinics this weekend with expanded eligibility as health officials confirm 21 cases in Ontario, with the majority in the GTA.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Ottawa family’s Australian vacation in jeopardy amid major passport delays
Kenton White was one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn outside the Service Canada office in Gatineau, Que. on Friday to secure a place in line to meet with staff at the Passport Office.
-
Hydro finally being restored to Ottawa home daycare after 28 days without power
"So we’re getting the power today," says Jacqueline Orellana. "And we’re getting our tree removed. And everything we need, we’re getting today."
Vancouver
-
'I thought I was gonna die': Bystander forced to drive B.C. shooting victim to hospital
A woman from Surrey, B.C., is sharing her harrowing experience after she was forced to drive a shooting victim to hospital this week.
-
B.C. pharmacies told to keep baby formula behind the counter during shortage
The threat of a shortage of specialized infant formulas in British Columbia has prompted an order from the Ministry of Health to put the containers behind the counter.
-
Abolish the park board? Poll finds half of Vancouverites would like to do just that
Fifty-two per cent of Vancouver residents would like to see the city's Board of Parks and Recreation abolished and responsibility for city parks placed under the jurisdiction of the city council, according to a new poll.
Montreal
-
'He's still a child': Mother of slain teen wants rehabilitation, not revenge
Lynne Baudouy knows she'll never get her son back -- but she says resenting his killer won't bring him back either.
-
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant
Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Bald eagles raise baby hawk in 2nd recorded instance in B.C.
A pair of bald eagles in British Columbia have taken the extremely unusual step of adopting a baby red-tailed hawk into their nest, according to the Gabriola Rescue of Wildlife Society
-
Victoria mayor dons drag, condemns threats that cancelled all-ages performance
Victoria's mayor has condemned the threats of violence that caused the cancellation of a family-friendly drag show that was scheduled for this weekend, and she did it while sporting a fake beard and a bow tie.
-
BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row
BC Ferries says staff shortages have led to sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
-
Fredericton emergency department only accepting urgent cases this weekend
The emergency department at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton is facing a shortage of physician coverage this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
London
-
Tenants group 'flabbergasted' Toronto-style apartment inspections not backed by city staff
Tenants hoping London city hall would crackdown on slumlords who fail to maintain their apartments are expressing dismay.
-
Emergency crews respond to fatal tractor collision in North Middlesex
A person has passed away following a tractor collision where the vehicle flipped and pinned the operator while they were cutting the grass.
-
Baker family reunion celebrates 125 years
It’s considered to be the longest running family reunion in Canada and it’s happening again this weekend at Pinafore Park in St. Thomas.