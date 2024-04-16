Sask. man facing charges after police seize drugs, fake gun

SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    A 34-year-old man from Prince Albert is facing charges after cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and a fake gun were seized.

    At around 6 p.m. on Friday in Sandy Bay, RCMP officers found the contraband during a routine traffic stop in Sandy Bay at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

    Officers seized about 107 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of ecstasy, a large number of knives, axes, baseballs bats, a fake handgun, a sum of cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia, Sandy Bay RCMP said in a news release.

    As a result, Kelvin McCallum, 34, is facing charges three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count possession of a firearm while prohibited, RCMP said.

    McCallum will appear in court in Sandy Bay on Thursday.

