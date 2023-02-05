Sask. man dead following snowmobile collision

A person is dead following a snowmobile collision near Candle Lake early Sunday morning.

Parkland Ambulance was called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m., according to a news release. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

No other people were injured in the crash.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics responded to over 100 incidents over the weekend, a spokesperson said, including three other collisions that resulted in hospitalization.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday paramedics cared for a 34-year-old man who was injured after hitting a wild animal on Highway 55, about 25 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

He was brought to hospital in stable condition.

After 6 a.m. paramedics were called to the scene of a rollover on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert.

A 25-year-old man was brought to hospital in Prince Albert in stable condition and later transferred to RUH for further care, the news release said.

On Saturday night, paramedics were called to another vehicle collision on Highway 2 north near the turnoff to Anglin Lake.

A 25-year-old woman was brought to hospital in stable condition, Parkland Ambulance said.