Sask. man charged with possession of child porn
A Muenster, Saskatchewan man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) that started in February, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.
During the investigation, ICE executed a search warrant on a home in Muenster, the release said.
Jason Waldner, 53, is now facing two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child porn available.
He has been released from custody with numerous conditions, police said. Waldner is expected to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on May 1.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Declining suicide rates in Europe may be linked to increased preventative initiatives: report
Within the last decade the total suicide rate among European nations have decreased, according to a new report that says increased suicide prevention initiatives may have helped bring down this death rate.
Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
Staring down a possible indictment, a defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday at the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign, in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
-
'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina
Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city's central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.
-
Firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. to reopen after receiving $1.8M in funding
The firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. that was put on hold in 2021 is now reopening after receiving $1.8 million in funding.
Winnipeg
-
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
-
Canada's Einarson falls 8-5 to Norway in women's curling world championship semis
SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson fell 8-5 to Norway's Marianne Roervik in the world women's curling championship semifinals on Saturday.
-
Calgary
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a cause
Cats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a Flame
It's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.
Edmonton
-
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
-
Golden Knights next in line to try and stop Connor McDavid
Although Connor McDavid recently became the 22nd player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season, the player says his focus is on trying to help the Oilers continue their climb up the Pacific Division standings when they host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
-
Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium
Young athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
Toronto
-
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
-
Police seize 24 stolen vehicles from Halton Region destined for Dubai
Police have recovered 24 vehicles stolen from Halton Region in Morocco.
-
Undercover cops cleared in fatal shooting of armed suspect in Markham, Ont.
Two undercover police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after firing 45 bullets from their guns when faced with two armed suspects in Markham, Ont., killing one and seriously injuring another.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating 'chemical like' odour in Kanata movie theatre
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call about a strange odour in a theatre on Kanata Avenue just before 12 p.m. Saturday.
-
City considers $13 million grant for new hotel at Ottawa airport
Ottawa taxpayers could provide a $13 million grant to support the construction of a 180-room hotel at the Ottawa International Airport, as part of a program to support the airport's post-pandemic rebound.
-
A mixed bag of wintry weather could hamper travel in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
The calendar says spring, but winter's icy grip hasn't loosened just yet, as a mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is in the forecast.
Vancouver
-
'I'm Just Here for the Riot': Vancouver directors to tackle 2011 Stanley Cup riot in ESPN documentary
Acclaimed Vancouver film directors Asia Youngman and Kathleen Jayme are collaborating on a forthcoming ESPN documentary about one of the darkest moments in the city's recent history.
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery store
A fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.
-
Tennis play doesn't deter Stanley Park herons from courtship, nest building: expert
A breeding colony of blue herons in Vancouver's Stanley Park is anything but normal; it's a noisy, busy place with many human activities, yet experts say the birds somehow thrive.
Montreal
-
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
-
No one injured in shooting in West Island suburb: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating reports of gunshots in the West Island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Saturday.
-
Questions raised about safety of Old Montreal building destroyed by fatal fire
Police and firefighters have said it's too soon to say what caused the fire. But witnesses have raised questions about safety, including whether smoke detectors were working and whether there were proper emergency exits.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
-
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
-
Federal government, B.C. and Indigenous nation sign care co-ordination deal
The delivery of child and family services grounded in Indigenous culture and community was celebrated Friday in British Columbia's north Okanagan with the signing of the province's first care co-ordination services agreement.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
-
No injuries reported in 'small explosion' at Université de Moncton
Firefighters and police in New Brunswick responded to an explosion at a lab on the campus of the Université de Moncton Saturday morning.
-
'It was crazy': N.B. teen meets hockey idol Sidney Crosby thanks to Make-a-Wish
A young cancer patient from New Brunswick recently had his wish granted and got to spend a day with his hockey hero, Sidney Crosby.
Northern Ontario
-
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
-
W5
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
London
-
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a 'high risk offender.'
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPP
A concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
London’s halls of higher learning packed with prospective students for open houses
London, Ont.’s halls of higher learning were jammed with prospective students Saturday. Both Fanshawe College and Western University held spring open houses.