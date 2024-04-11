Sask. man charged with attempted murder after firing at police

Saskatchewan RCMP say two men were arrested following a shooting incident on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation— located about 154 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

On Wednesday at around 11:50 a.m., the Prince Albert RCMP Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) attempted to arrest 42-year-old Prentice Bowman after observing him and another man walking in a residential area.

RCMP said Bowman was wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and other firearms-related offences.

During the arrest, the second man identified as 24-year-old Sheldon Badger “discharged a firearm at the officers” and one officer then returned fire.

“Neither the police officers or suspects reported physical injuries,” RCMP said.

According to RCMP, Bowman was arrested at the scene but Badger fled the scene and was arrested later in the afternoon nearby on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

“A firearm and ammunition were located and seized by officers,” RCMP said.

Badger was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and one count of possession of a firearm without a license, RCMP said.

Badger appeared in court on Thursday and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 12 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

“Prentice Bowman remains in custody on warrants and no charges are being considered in relation to this incident,” RCMP said.

RCMP said they continue to investigate and everyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.