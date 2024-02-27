Sask. inquest hears last words of mass killer Myles Sanderson

Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers "you should have f**king shot me."

A Saskatchewan coroner's inquest saw more dash cam footage of Sanderson's arrest on Tuesday, and heard the last words spoken by the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal rampage in September 2022 that triggered a three-day manhunt that gripped the province through a series of jarring emergency alerts.

Sanderson went into medical distress immediately after his arrest and died shortly after in hospital. The coroner's inquest is expected to determine the cause of his death.

Saskatoon Police Service Detective Ken Kane oversaw the police investigation into Sanderson's death in police custody. He gave a minute-by-minute account of the arrest up until the point Sanderson lost consciousness.

After he was pulled from the vehicle - around 3:33 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022 - Kane testified that Sanderson said "nobody even shot at me man."

"You should have f**king shot me, man," Sanderson was heard saying in the video. "No f**king balls."

In the grainy dash cam video, the inquest also heard Sanderson tell police he was "ready to die now."

"How many bodies are on me," Sanderson asked police, which Kane interpreted as him asking how many people he successfully murdered.

According to Kane, Sanderson's condition quickly deteriorated from there.

In the video, the inquest heard his breathing get heavier, and could see his coordination was off. One RCMP officer asked another to call paramedics.

Kane testified that Sanderson started convulsing and bleeding from the nose shortly after. When asked if he took anything, he told the officers he took meth.

Police found a rolled up $20 bill and a bag of white powder in Sanderson's possession, Kane said.

Kane said he believed Sanderson was sniffing cocaine during the police pursuit, and the bag was still in his grip when he was pulled from the vehicle and arrested.

With their suspect's condition quickly worsening, an RCMP constable with experience as a paramedic started administering naloxone in a desperate attempt to help.

Less than 10 minutes later, they began chest compressions. Paramedics arrived and Sanderson was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he died.

On Tuesday afternoon, the inquest will likely hear from a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Sanderson. The pathologist is expected to rule on the exact cause of Sanderson's death and the results of any toxicology reports.