    • Sask Human Rights Commission surveying residents about pronoun law

    The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission is seeking feedback on the province's new school pronoun legislation.

    Last month, in order to thwart a court-ordered pause, the Saskatchewan Party government recalled the legislature early to legally require youth under 16 to seek parental consent before using a different pronoun or name at school.

    Prior to the passage of the legislation, the commission called the bill's introduction “disappointing” and a long-serving commissioner resigned in protest.

    As part of a review of the law, the commission has launched an online survey, asking what people think of the legislation and for possible suggestions on changes that could be made.

    The survey also asks respondents if they have "specific knowledge" of a transgender student who used their chosen name and pronouns at school without telling their parents.

    The commission's survey also includes a question asking if there are any studies or reports that inform a respondent's opinion.

    According to court filings, the Saskatchewan government received 18 letters over the summer calling for a school pronoun policy similar to one introduced earlier this year in New Brunswick.

    Premier Scott Moe has said the policy has "the strong support of a majority of Saskatchewan people, in particular, Saskatchewan parents."

     

     

