Sask. home destroyed by fire was a pivotal location in a high-profile murder trial

The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing

A North Battleford man escaped from a second-storey window with minor cuts and lacerations before his home was completely engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Members of the North Battleford Fire Department were called to the three-alarm fire at 952 105th Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the City of North Battleford on Monday.

The house at 952 105th Street in North Battleford was a pivotal location in one of the highest profile murders in Saskatchewan history.

In May, 2019, Tiki Laverdiere was confronted at the home by Soaring Eagle Whitstone, a member of the West Side Outlaws street gang. She was then beaten and taken hostage, according to the agreed-upon statement of facts presented in court.

"Tiki is assaulted by several individuals including Nicole Cook, Danita Thomas and Soaring Eagle Whitstone. During this time Tiki’s shoes are taken from her by Nicole Cook. Tiki is then forced by Soaring Eagle Whitstone to walk from 952 105th Street to 1412 – 101st Street in North Battleford. Tiki is barefoot at this time and her hands are bound by a yellow rope. She has blood on her face when she arrives at the residence of Valene McCallum. This was a residence that Soaring Eagle Whitstone also resided at from time to time as she had her own room," the statement reads.

At this second location, the group poured a flammable substance on Laverdiere's head and lit her on fire.

"Tiki was significantly burnt at this point in time and witnesses describe a disturbing odour in the residence," the judge wrote.

"After that point Tiki is further assaulted until finally Nikita Cook uses a knife in her possession to cut the throat of Tiki Laverdiere, Tiki dies shortly thereafter."

In July 2019, Laverdiere’s remains were found in a rural area near North Battleford.

Ten people were convicted in her killing. Details from the trial have been under a publication ban since last month.

The now-infamous home at 952 105th Street has been deemed a total loss following the fire on Saturday, and a neighbouring home sustained minor damage from the radiant heat of the flames, the city says.

Other than the cuts sustained by the man who fled from the second-floor window, no other injuries were reported.

Fire department officials don’t believe the blaze is suspicious in nature, but the cause has not yet been determined.

The city says RCMP, paramedics and community safety officers also helped out on scene.