Sask. highway closed after 2 semi trucks collide

Two semi trucks with trailers collided on Highway 11 about 10 kilometres north of Davidson early Monday morning, according to RCMP.

The road remains blocked with traffic rerouted for the rest of the morning while an investigation is conducted by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

“We ask motorists to please slow down and use caution if traveling in the area to help keep our emergency responders on scene safe,” RCMP said in a news release.

More details to come.