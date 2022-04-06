Sask. Health Authority board votes to end contract with ambulance company — again

The Sask. Health Authority (SHA) Board has voted to end its contract with a company that operates ambulances in Lloydminster.

It isn’t the first time the board has voted to end its contract with Dutchak Holdings, operating under the name WPD Ambulance Lloydminster.

In October, the board unanimously voted to terminate the agreement because the operator was “unable to fulfill his contractual agreements,” according to the SHA.

Dutchak Holdings disputed the move and took the decision through the arbitration process, according to the board.

On Wednesday, the board again voted unanimously to terminate the contract under new grounds of the agreement expiring.

The new reason to end the contract could also end up in arbitration, according to the board.

“Our hope is to move this forward as quickly as possible,” said Rod MacKenzie, the SHA’s director of Provincial Services and Community Care.