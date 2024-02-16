SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. has nearly exhausted its supply of free COVID-19 tests

    Two COVID-19 antigen rapid tests are pictured in Calgary, Alta., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Two COVID-19 antigen rapid tests are pictured in Calgary, Alta., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Saskatchewan's health ministry says its free, at-home COVID-19 test supply is almost gone.

    The familiar green boxes were made available at many locations throughout the province during the pandemic.

    However, with the federal government sending provinces their last supply of tests in 2022, the number of available tests has been dwindling.

    "Saskatchewan has made every effort to use this stock responsibly by making the tests widely available to the public through more than 600 partnering distribution sites," a Ministry of Health statement said.

    "Remaining test kits will continue to be available at public distribution locations across Saskatchewan while supplies last."

    The ministry statement noted Saskatchewan's remaining test kits will expire in March.

    Saskatchewan residents can still purchase rapid COVID-19 tests from retailers, the ministry said.

