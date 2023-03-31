Sask. government offers pay bump for family doctors who work later hours

The Saskatchewan government will offer a bump in pay to encourage family doctors to work later hours.

On Friday, the provincial government announced an agreement with the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) to pay fee-for-service family doctors an extra $8 to $12 per visit if they're seeing a patient after-hours.

The province hopes the move might take some of the pressure off Saskatchewan's emergency rooms.

“Ensuring patients have access to family physicians and primary care services remains a top priority for our government,” health minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

The head of the SMA said while it's "not a comprehensive solution" the change will "help with access while reducing the pressure on emergency departments."

"We continue to work with the Ministry of Health on other, sustainable changes – including a new compensation model for fee-for-service family physicians and a move to family physician-led care teams in the community," Dr. John Gjevre said in the news release.

The move comes the same week as the government introduced legislation paving the way for physician assistants to work in the province.