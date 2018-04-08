Funeral homes across Saskatchewan are collecting peoples’ condolence messages to give to the Humboldt Broncos.

The hockey team’s bus was involved in a deadly crash near Tisdale on Friday.

“You have people who don't know what to say or what to do. They've lost the joy,” Jeff Weafer, a Regina director for Arbor Memorial, said.

“We felt one way we can reach out and support the people in our communities was giving them an opportunity to express their grief.”

Arbor Memorial funeral homes in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina are gathering written and digital messages to put in a book.

Once the messages are received, the funeral homes will print 30 copies – one for the team, and one for the families of each person on the bus.

The funeral homes will collect messages until April 20.