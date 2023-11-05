Sask. family sees 'closure' as inquest wraps-up
The family of a man who died while in police custody after being arrested for violating a COVID-19 public health order says they finally got the answers they’ve waited three years for.
In a statement, Sandy Pitzel, the mother of Jordan Norfield, said she and her family are relieved after the inquest into his death wrapped-up this week.
Witnesses testified Norfield tested positive for COVID-19 and was later taken into custody by the Prince Albert Police Service for leaving his assisted isolation in December of 2020. He died at the Victoria Hospital four days later.
The inquest heard how Norfield showed signs of a seizure while in his cell, but the officer on duty did not recognize his symptoms as a medical emergency at the time.
“Jordan’s first convulsive episode occurred nearly seven hours before he was taken to hospital. Jordan was eventually left laying face down and convulsing in his cell for over three hours,” the statement read.
Pitzel says hearing the evidence was difficult.
“Learning that Jordan’s death might have been prevented if an ambulance had been called earlier in the evening made hearing this evidence even more difficult,” the statement read.
In the statement, Norfield’s family said they “appreciate officers expressing regret for errors in judgement by not seeking medical care.”
The inquest heard how Norfield was later taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis — a serious medical condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes in the blood. Common causes to this condition include alcohol intoxication, seizures and infections. A pathologist testified Norfield died from rhabdomyolysis complications.
The purpose of an inquest is to find facts surrounding a person's death, and potentially offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.
The jury determined the cause of death to be accidental, and made three recommendations including: having police and security officers review policies annually, random and no less than four audits of the detention centre per year, and that playback of video surveillance be available.
Pitzel says these recommendations will be helpful, and they hope it will prevent similar deaths in the future.
The statement said Norfield’s family is glad to see the PAPS made changes since his death, and hope the service will continue to improve safety. The family wants a paramedic in the cell block 24/7, or to see that cell block duty sergeants have medical training.
“This process has allowed Sandy and her family some closure,” the statement said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
Rafah border crossing still closed, no information on when Canadians can leave: Global Affairs Canada
Despite its earlier suggestion that Canadian citizens might be able to start leaving Gaza on Sunday, Global Affairs has confirmed that the Rafah crossing into Egypt is still shuttered—and it's uncertain when that will change.
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Banned flame retardants are 'persistent' in the environment. Here's why that matters
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
Regina
-
Investigation into seriously injured Regina man now deemed homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has confirmed that an investigation into a seriously injured man over the weekend is now considered a homicide.
-
'Bad idea': Regina police arrest man after attempting to flee down wrong side of Highway 1
A simple traffic stop for an expired license plate on Friday turned into an arrest after police say a man refused to identify himself and tried fleeing down the wrong side of Highway 1.
-
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Winnipeg
-
Two women charged in North Point Douglas homicide
Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a North Point Douglas homicide earlier this week, and arrested two women believed to be involved.
-
'We're humans too': fourth weekend of rallies fills downtown Winnipeg
For the fourth weekend in a row, hundreds of Winnipeggers took to the streets to express their anger, fear, and frustration over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Two men shot in St. James: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating another shooting this weekend, this time in St. James.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community holding rally to recognize Russia as terrorism state
Calgary’s Ukrainian community will come together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s Invasion.
-
Hundreds show up to celebrate Central Library's fifth birthday
It was a birthday party with everyone invited, and everyone who came celebrated one of the city's most iconic buildings.
-
MRU Cougars men win Canada West with 1-0 shutout over UBC Thunderbirds
The Mount Royal University men's soccer team hosted their first Canada West soccer final Saturday in high style, defeating the UBC Thunderbirds 1-0.
Edmonton
-
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Southeast Valley Line LRT
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
Toronto
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
-
One-woman show in Toronto traces the life journey of trans actress Sandra Caldwell
Sandra Caldwell's autobiographical solo show, “The Guide to Being Fabulous,” is now playing at Soulpepper Theatre Company.
Ottawa
-
Five more days set aside for Lansdowne 2.0 debate
The Lansdowne 2.0 debate could stretch into next weekend, according to a new meeting schedule, with five dates set aside for special meetings.
-
Here is when it gets dark each day in Ottawa this month
With the return to Standard Time on Sunday, daybreak and nightfall come an hour earlier in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police investigating Nazi swastika spotted at pro-Palestine rally
Ottawa police say they are investigating after someone snapped a picture of a sign comparing Israel to the Nazis at Saturday's pro-Palestine rally.
Vancouver
-
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
-
First Nations seek salmon return to Columbia Basin in new treaty with U.S.
First Nations groups on the Canadian side of the Columbia River Basin are adamant that salmon runs that have long been blocked by dams in the United States must be restored, potentially in a renewed river treaty between the two countries.
-
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector workers are striking on Monday. How will services be affected?
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.
-
Man shot in east Montreal; police investigating 3 crime scenes
A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
Vancouver Island
-
Salt Spring Island daycare retains property tax exemption in assessment appeal
A daycare on Salt Spring Island has won the right to keep its property tax exemption in a recent decision by B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board.
-
Protesters call for stop to planned deer cull on Southern Gulf Island
Protesters gathered in Sidney Friday, asking Parks Canada to put a stop to a planned deer cull on a Southern Gulf Island.
-
B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.
Atlantic
-
Houston looks to halt inter-provincial healthcare recruitment, says he will pitch idea to other provinces
Canada's premiers and territorial leaders are converging on Halifax for a two-day health summit that will focus on healthcare innovation, but Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he wants to discuss inter-provincial recruiting of health-care professionals.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
-
North Sydney community hub expanding to meet growing needs
People came out on Sunday for an open house tour of a community complex in North Sydney, NS that has been expanding in order to meet growing demands during difficult financial times.
Northern Ontario
-
Another report of needles in Timmins Halloween candy
The Timmins Police Service is investigating after receiving a second complaint involving tampered Halloween candy – the incident involves a needle being located in a chocolate bar, police say.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Stabbing in Smooth Rock Falls, one sent to hospital, suspect in custody
A 38-year-old man from Cochrane is facing multiple charges including assault following an incident in Smooth Rock Falls early Friday morning.
London
-
Music hall unveils permanent exhibits at VIA, RBC Place
Many travelers to and from London will now be given a taste of the city’s rich music history.
-
‘Snow in production’: Boler Mountain holds job fair with mid-December projected opening
Hundreds of young people were bringing their resumes to Boler Mountain in London, Ont. Sunday for a chance to work at the ski club this winter.
-
Mother Nature smiles on final weekend at Thames Valley
This marks the last weekend for golf at London’s city-owned Thames Valley Golf Course.