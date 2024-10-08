Saskatoon's bus drivers have a new five-year contract with the city

Saskatoon Transit workers have ratified a new five-year contract with the city.

City councillors unanimously approved the new contract Tuesday, which runs retroactively from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2028.

"The recent history of higher inflation, while it's behind us, it's still a fairly prevalent topic at the bargaining table," said Marno McInnes, the city's chief human resources officer.

"But in spite of this challenge, we've been able to reach a tentative agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union."

The new deal will see the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 615 workers wage increase by 2.5 per cent each year from 2024 to 2026 and increases of three percent in 2027 and 2028.

"It was a challenging round, and not only did we reach an agreement, but I think we reached an agreement that actually made a number of improvements for both parties," McInnes said during Tuesday's meeting.

Contract talks between the two parties lasted roughly eight months and folloed a series of safety and violence concerns raised by the union in the last two years.

Earlier this summer, the two parties created a new safety plan to address violence occurring on buses and at bus terminals after a string of three violent attacks in a one-week span in May.

There are no new safety agreements or measures in the new deal, but revisions included in the collective agreement say "we are committed to continued collaboration and communication with the union on initiatives and strategies that are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of employees."

Changes in the new contract include recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday and increases in night shift differential pay.

While answering a question from Coun. Darren Hill about retaining mechanics who are leaving to the private sector, McInnes said the pay supplement should prevent more departures.

"Given the challenges we've had to work through around our mechanic shop and some of the issues around safety and other things, I think it's particularly notable when our management and ATU have been able to get together and come up with an agreement that everybody supports," Mayor Charlie Clark said.