Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Surveys conducted between 2019 and 2021 found 88 per cent of Canadians have a regular health care provider, while Saskatchewan residents fell behind at 84 per cent.
The report said access to a regular healthcare provider is significant for preventing and treating common health issues and caring for chronic illnesses.
“Primary care providers screen for diseases, treat medical conditions, give lifestyle advice and provide ongoing care with medication and other treatments,” the report said.
It said primary care can improve health outcomes, with fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations, but notes, many Canadians struggle to find a health care provider when they need treatment or advice.
The report classifies healthcare providers as family doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses. The survey found adults aged 18 to 34 are the least likely to have a regular health care provider.
In a statement to CTV News, Jill Stroeder, a spokesperson for the Government of Saskatchewan notes the province is similar to other Western provinces.
“While this is below the Canadian average of 88 per cent, it is comparable to all other Western provinces, which are demographically and geographically similar to Saskatchewan,” Stroeder said.
Stroeder said the province is developing a new physician compensation model based on blended capitation.
“It is anticipated this new payment model will allow physicians to work collaboratively with a team of health care professionals, ensuring greater access and quality of care for patients, and better distribution of responsibilities among team members,” Stroeder said.
