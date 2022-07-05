Sask. epidemiologist says Moe's lack of knowledge on COVID-19 booster schedule 'bewildering'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he doesn't know when second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people under 50.

He also says he doesn't know what the province's plan is for a possible fall wave of COVID-19.

"I have not talked to Dr. Shahab recently on what his plan is with respect to the booster program. So it'd be a question best posed for him or the health minister. We can find out and get back to you," he said when asked by CTV News on Tuesday at a media availability.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine was critical of Moe's response.

"It's bewildering, actually, that, that premier of a province will say that publicly at a time when we're still caught up in a pandemic. The pandemic hasn't left us at all, so the premier of a province and the chief medical health officer for the province still need to show up and message and tell people what the situation of the pandemic is currently in the province, what they are watching and monitoring, and how they plan to respond to different scenarios, particularly the scenario where we have a rise of cases quickly, a rush on hospital beds," he said.

"We don't expect in the summer in July 2022 our political leaders or public health leaders to give news conferences every week, we are beyond that, that is not where we are at this time. But to go months after months, without clear communication of what of the state of the pandemic, and particularly what our plans are, I think is, you know, it's really not stepping up to the need for this information. I would hope that we will hear more clear plans and clear information from our leaders in the coming days and weeks."

Executive council spokesperson Matthew Glover said in a follow-up email to CTV News that the province anticipates the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) to make further recommendations this fall.

According to the Ministry of Health, booster dose eligibility may be expanded to additional age groups based on the best available evidence and medical advice going forward, including Health Canada and NACI recommendations.

NACI currently recommends a second booster dose for adults 80 years of age and over living in the community and adults living in long-term care or other congregate living settings for seniors. It says provinces could also consider offering a second COVID-19 booster dose to adults 70-79 years of age living in the community. Saskatchewan has expanded the eligibility for second booster doses to all residents aged 50 and older.

In an interim guidance document published June 29, NACI says the later fall and winter months are expected to be associated with a resurgence of community transmission due to indoor and seasonal gatherings.

Those seasons are also a time when the incidence rates of other respiratory diseases are elevated, which leads to increased pressure on health systems, NACI says.

"In addition to offering a primary series with a COVID-19 vaccine to individuals in all authorized age groups and booster dose(s) in eligible populations previously recommended by NACI, jurisdictions should plan for the following in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada."

NACI makes three recommendations in the meantime: