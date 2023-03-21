Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend

The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons have charged Dr. Albert Albertyn with unprofessional conduct. (Facebook) The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons have charged Dr. Albert Albertyn with unprofessional conduct. (Facebook)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London