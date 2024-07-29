Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics

Pike Lake’s own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.

Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que. finished third place with a total of 422.13 points over their six dives in the men’s synchronized 10-metre platform event.

It marks Canada’s first-ever medal in the event and the first Canadian men’s diving medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

China’s Junjie Lian and Hao Yang took the gold medal with a score of 490.35 points while Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Noah Williams captured second with 463.44.

The duo narrowly beat out Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Williars Valdez of Mexico – who placed just four points behind the Canadians.

“When I saw the Mexican team’s result, I just jumped into Nathan’s arms,” Wiens said in a release from Diving Canada.

“I couldn’t believe we got to experience that together. It was magical. I’m so glad to be able to experience this with my coach, my teammates, and my whole family, who are all here.”

The 2024 Paris Games mark both Wiens’ and Zsombor-Murray’s second appearance at the Olympics.

--With files from The Canadian Press.