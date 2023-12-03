SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. coroner investigating after 34-year-old man found dead in provincial jail cell

    The coroner is investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Saturday.

    Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. after the man was found unresponsive, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

    Medical staff attempted to provide care but the man was declared dead a short time later, police said.

    The cause of the man’s death hasn’t been determined yet but police do not suspect foul play. His next of kin have been notified.

    The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has taken over the investigation, police say.

