Sask. community opens playground in memory of mass stabbing victim
A beloved resident of a Saskatchewan town who was a victim of the 2022 mass stabbings was honoured over the weekend.
'Wes Petterson Memorial Park' was opened in the town of Weldon to honour Wesley Petterson.
Petterson, 78, was one of 11 victims during Myles Sanderson’s deadly attacks on Sept. 4, 2022, in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon.
“He was a huge part of the community,” said Chelsey Erickson, one of the co-directors of the project.
“It’s still hard knowing that he’s gone, and how he went. He definitely didn’t deserve it.”
Wes Petterson was the last victim of Myles Sanderson during a stabbing spree in rural Saskatchewan in Sept. 2022. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)
The project started in February and cost about $150,000, with $116,000 donated by James Smith Cree Nation.
The playground was built on the field next to the community’s care home, where children used to play.
Erickson said the playground was meant to build a safe and fun space for children in the community, where there were no designated parks for kids.
“We need a safe space where our children are free to play and have fun away from traffic. It would be a gathering place for families,” Erickson said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING MPs to vote on Poilievre's motion of non-confidence, as Bloc gives PM Trudeau an ultimatum
Members of Parliament will cast their first confidence vote of the fall sitting on Wednesday, but with it poised to fail, political posturing is already ramping up over future tests of the Liberal minority government.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
1 in 3 children worldwide is now nearsighted, study shows
More than a third of children around the world were nearsighted in 2023, and this proportion will rise to almost 40 per cent in 2050, according to new research.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
2024 wildfire season is on track to be second largest in last two decades
Canada's wildfire season is on track to be the second largest in at least the last two decades, trailing only last year's record-breaking season.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
-
Two arrested following robbery, police chase near Balcarres, Sask.
RCMP say two women are facing charges that include robbery, flight from police and impaired driving following a robbery in Balcarres, Sask. Monday afternoon.
-
Here's who has been identified to be on the REAL Board of Directors
City administration and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has identified a short list of individuals to sit on REAL’s permanent board of directors.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
-
Winnipeg school sent into lockdown after threatening note found in bathroom
A Winnipeg school went into lockdown Monday after a note threatening students and staff was discovered in the school’s bathroom.
-
In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble
Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change. And it's getting lower on polar bears.
Edmonton
-
Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter
Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.
-
More Indigenous participation in labour market would boost Alberta economy: Report
A new report says increasing Indigenous participation in Alberta's labour market could boost the province's GDP by between two and three percentage points, the equivalent of $8 billion to $11 billion annually.
-
'We're seeing a lot of distraction': Friends of Medicare calling for increased health funding
Executive Director of Friends of Medicare, Chris Gallaway, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the need for increased health care funding.
Calgary
-
$500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust
Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.
-
Cougar sighting prompts warning in Calgary's Fish Creek Park
A cougar sighting in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park has prompted a warning from the province.
-
'Game-changing' new esports arena, Calgary's first, opens at Bow Valley College
Calgary's first esports arena opened at Bow Valley College on Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
-
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
-
'An aspirational goal': U of L lowers fees for Indigenous students
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
-
Thieves stole more than $2.2 million of merchandise from moving tractor trailers: police
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.
-
Toronto teachers’ union accuses Ford of diverting attention away from Grassy Narrows as province begins investigating controversial field trip
The union representing some elementary teachers in Toronto says Premier Doug Ford’s comments about a field trip highlighting the challenges facing a northern Ontario First Nation, which ended with students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, are taking away from the plight of the impacted Indigenous Peoples.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
-
Shots fired at home in Carlington overnight
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
-
City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
Montreal
-
Bloc gives Liberals Oct. 29 deadline to meet demands or face potential early election
The Bloc Québécois is giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.
-
Quebec defends $6.5 million subsidy for Presidents' Cup
The Legault government is defending its $6.5 million subsidy to the Presidents Cup, a prestigious golf tournament. On Wednesday morning, the three opposition parties joined together in criticizing the subsidy, pointing to the record $11 billion deficit and the crying needs in several public sectors.
-
Veteran Montreal police officer says racism a 'cancer eating away' at the SPVM in resignation letter
A veteran Montreal police officer says racism is a 'cancer eating away at the organization' in a stinging resignation letter.
Vancouver
-
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
-
Guns, drugs, explosives seized from 'fortified' residence in Surrey, B.C.
Mounties have seized nearly two dozen guns and several kilograms of explosives following a pair of searches at what police described as a "fortified" residence above a business in Surrey, B.C.
-
Man overcomes poverty in Italy to realize creative dream in B.C.
When he happened upon an online video about his hometown in Italy, Cosimo Geracitano couldn’t have been more surprised.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP promises to finance portion of thousands of new homes if re-elected
British Columbia's New Democrats have unveiled a plan that Leader David Eby says will help middle-income families purchase a home by financing 40 per cent of the price.
-
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
-
Man overcomes poverty in Italy to realize creative dream in B.C.
When he happened upon an online video about his hometown in Italy, Cosimo Geracitano couldn’t have been more surprised.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
-
United Way Harvest Lunch draws a crowd to Covent Garden Market
After several years off due to the pandemic and a cancellation, the annual United Way 3M Harvest Lunch was back in full force at Covent Garden Market Square on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Barn destroyed in Listowel area blaze
Fire crews from Listowel, Atwood, and Monkton battled the blaze on Line 81, which started around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Residents raise concerns over proposed 44-storey tower at former CTV Kitchener station
The new tower would be built at the former longtime home of CTV Kitchener but people living on the quiet streets nearby say they need some questions answered first.
Northern Ontario
-
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
The complainant in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial alleges that the musician raped, choked and urinated on her after she attended his band's concert in June 2016.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
'Enormous disappointment': N.S. wine growers walk away from government support talks for industry
The co-chair of a working group looking into support for Nova Scotia's wine industry has resigned, calling the talks with the provincial government an "enormous disappointment."
-
Both P.E.I. ferries out of service; no crossings for at least two days
Both ferries that take passengers between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are out of service, leaving that mode of transportation off the table for those looking to travel between the two Maritime provinces.
-
Halifax, Fredericton to host six Canadian university championships
Halifax and Fredericton will host six Canadian university championships over the next four years.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.