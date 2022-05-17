Sask. campgrounds set to open for May long weekend

James Matyas says he’s excited to get away for the Victoria Day long weekend. He’ll be heading to Anglin Lake for three nights with a few other families.

“We’re amped up pretty good here because we have been waiting for this,” he said.

“It will be a ton of fun, I think the weather is going to clear up for us."

On Thursday provincial parks will begin welcoming people for the summer. Prince Albert National Park will start letting people in on Friday.

“Overall visitation to Prince Albert National Park in the past five years has increased and we're expecting this trend to continue as the public is interested in enjoying natural spaces at this time,” said promotions officer, Arron Bahry.

“Remaining sites may fill up so it's recommended that visitors book their sites early on this week to ensure that you have a spot."

Meanwhile, Waskesiu Golf Course is opening up this weekend too, about a week and a half late.

“This is one of our biggest weekends to start the year,” general manager Tyler Baker said.

“It is getting pretty full, a lot of regulars, a lot of cabin owners coming up.”

Baker estiamtes the course is 80 per cent booked up for the weekend.

“With everything going on, not just what's happening to the golf course but around the park, this will be a bigger May long than what we've had in the past.”