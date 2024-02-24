SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. born woman delivers art to the moon

    Share

    After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.

    The achievement was a collaborative effort from multiple companies.

    Among them is the first company owned by a woman to put something on the moon.

    Chantelle Baier, who grew up in rural Saskatchewan, is the founder of 4Space and led this important mission.

    "I grew up on a farm, under the stars. It was beautiful and I said, 'I want to go to the moon one day,' and it actually happened." Chantelle said.

    Chantelle always loved looking at the stars from her family farm. She watched as a Space-X rocket carried her project into space from Cape Canaveral.

    Her mom, Heidi Baier, was also there and felt incredibly proud.

    "To be at the launch was—you can't even describe. I think anyone's first launch is exciting, but knowing that your daughter had something on that Space-X rocket was even more exciting." Heidi said.

    Chantelle's project is an art piece with 125 tiny statues inside a clear cube that can survive on the moon.

    "So we have a moon that's allocated to Leonardo da Vinci, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Rosa Parks. It's just a beautiful array," Chantelle explained.

    Chantelle hopes that people in the future will see her work when they travel to the moon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News