Sask. born woman delivers art to the moon

After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.

The achievement was a collaborative effort from multiple companies.

Among them is the first company owned by a woman to put something on the moon.

Chantelle Baier, who grew up in rural Saskatchewan, is the founder of 4Space and led this important mission.

"I grew up on a farm, under the stars. It was beautiful and I said, 'I want to go to the moon one day,' and it actually happened." Chantelle said.

Chantelle always loved looking at the stars from her family farm. She watched as a Space-X rocket carried her project into space from Cape Canaveral.

Her mom, Heidi Baier, was also there and felt incredibly proud.

"To be at the launch was—you can't even describe. I think anyone's first launch is exciting, but knowing that your daughter had something on that Space-X rocket was even more exciting." Heidi said.

Chantelle's project is an art piece with 125 tiny statues inside a clear cube that can survive on the moon.

"So we have a moon that's allocated to Leonardo da Vinci, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Rosa Parks. It's just a beautiful array," Chantelle explained.

Chantelle hopes that people in the future will see her work when they travel to the moon.