Sask. aviator proud to see former plane featured in latest Bond film

Roland Jenson from Outlook, Sask. sold a rare Cessna 185 about three years ago to a production company from London, England.

He and his crew had spent the better part of 2017 refurbishing and repairing it.

After the sale, the company told him why they wanted the plane and needed it fast – it was going to be in the next James Bond movie.

Once he learned the fate of the float plane, Jenson said he was lost for words but he held the news close to his chest.

“I told some close friends and I knew it was going to be in the movie and I kept it secret until we absolutely knew that’s what they wanted it for,” Jenson said.

He said he’s always been a fan of 007 and is excited to see his former plane in action.

“It’s obviously going to be one that I won’t forget.”