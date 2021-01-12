SASKATOON -- Saskatoon is saying goodbye to a longtime businessman and Order of Canada recipient.

John Cross has died at 80.

Cross was the co-founder and president of Philom Bios which was one of Saskatchewan's earliest biotech companies.

He was best known for pioneering the use of environmentally friendly, crop-boosting microbes that have increased yields, improved farmers’ livelihoods and transformed the industry worldwide.

He was also highly regarded for his commitment to science and innovation.