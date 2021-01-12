Advertisement
Sask. agriculture science trailblazer John Cross dies at 80
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:06AM CST
A still from CTV News archival video shows John Cross.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon is saying goodbye to a longtime businessman and Order of Canada recipient.
John Cross has died at 80.
Cross was the co-founder and president of Philom Bios which was one of Saskatchewan's earliest biotech companies.
He was best known for pioneering the use of environmentally friendly, crop-boosting microbes that have increased yields, improved farmers’ livelihoods and transformed the industry worldwide.
He was also highly regarded for his commitment to science and innovation.