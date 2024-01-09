Sask. Agricultural Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees

The Saskatchewan Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its latest crop of inductees.

“The commitment, innovation and dedicated work of these individuals have had a lasting impact on the agriculture sector in our province,” president Reed Andrew said in a news release.

The inductees include Abdul Jalil, Brian Olsen, Bruce Coulman, Grant Carlson, Les Johnston and Stewart Stone.

Jalil was involved in creating agriculture research chairs at the University of Saskatchewan and establishing the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence and the Global Institute for Food Security.

Olsen has played a key role in making strides towards improving safety for farmers by creating Power Pin Inc.

During his 42-year career in forage breeding, Bruce Coulman developed 24 novel forage crop varieties in nine different species – some of them were the first of their kind.

Grant Carlson dedicated his 50-year career in agriculture to creating a local hub for farmers to access agricultural inputs.

Johnston was the University of Saskatchewan’s 4H Alumni first vice chair and helped develop and launch the Verified Beef Program (VBP).

Stone worked at the Saskatchewan Beef Stabilization Board and spent 20 years of his career supporting the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, among other accomplishments.

They will be formally inducted into the Sask. Agricultural Hall of Fame in Saskatoon in April.