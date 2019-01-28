A late fourth quarter comeback wasn’t enough as the Saskatchewan Rush lost 13-10 to the Georgia Swam Sunday afternoon in Duluth, Ga.

Lyle Thompson got the Swarm on the board first only 22 seconds into the game and that was followed by goals from Zed Williams, Mile Thompson and two from Holden Cattoni.

It was a lackluster first quarter for the Rush as their offence only managed three shots on goal and the first didn’t come until about 6:30 left in the frame.

Starting Rush goaltender Evan Kirk got the hook only 7:20 into the game after allowing five goals on 10 shots. Backup goaltender Adam Shute finished off the game.

The Rush’s Mark Matthews would take the team on his shoulders to get the Rush on the board to make it 5-1, but Shayne Jackson replied for the Swarm to end the first with Georgia leading 6-1.

Saskatchewan started to settle down in a low-scoring second quarter with Williams and Jeff Shattler exchanging goal to make it 7-2 in favour of the Swarm at halftime.

Williams scored his hat trick goal to open the third. However, goals from Matthew Dinsdale and Robert Church narrowed the gap to 8-4.

Lyle Thompson regained the five-goal advantage for the Swarm until Matthew Dinsdale scored his second of the game at the 8:35 mark.

Georgia’s Randy Staats rounded out the scoring to make the score 10-5 with one quarter remaining.

The Rush came out fast in the second with Matthews and Shattler both scoring in the first 50 seconds.

Jerome Thompson scored with assists from his brothers Miles and Lyle. With that goal, all three Thompson brothers on the Swarm had a goal. The fourth Thompson brother, Jeremy, was left off the scoresheet for the Rush.

Staats would then make it 12-7 for the Swarm at 3:53.

Saskatchewan went on a three-goal run to get back within reach with goals from Dinsdale, Matthews and Matt Hossack. But an empty net goal for the Swarm by John Ranagan with 18 seconds left in the game but it out of reach for the Rush.

The Rush will look to rebound in the second of a two-game road trip when they head to Toronto to face the Rock on Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.