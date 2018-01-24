

Ken Cheveldayoff describes himself as having rural roots and “urban strength.”

The Saskatchewan Party MLA since 2003 grew up in Blaine Lake but represents the Saskatoon Willowgrove constituency in the provincial legislature. He says it’s that connection to both rural and urban living, combined with his 10 years’ experience as a cabinet minister, that qualify him to take over for outgoing Premier Brad Wall.

“I love Saskatchewan, and I think I have a great deal to offer with my rural background, my rural upbringing. Growing up in Blaine Lake, I’ve learned the challenges of living in a small town, and the benefits as well,” Cheveldayoff said.

“It’s that rural background, that urban strength and that experience as a cabinet minister that’s prepared me.”

The husband and father, who has served in Opposition and in government during his time in politics, is up against four others aiming to lead the Saskatchewan Party and become the province’s next premier.

Cheveldayoff said, if chosen, he would improve internet in rural communities, partner with the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre to improve mental health services, and balance the budget.

“I’m a fiscal conservative, and I believe that if every family and business in the province of Saskatchewan has to balance their books, then so should the Government of Saskatchewan,” he said.

Saskatchewan Party members are set to choose a new leader — and provincial premier — on Saturday.