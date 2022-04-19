Roughriders training camp makes return to Saskatoon

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp will take place in Saskatoon.

The Riders last took to the field at the University of Saskatchewan for its annual training camp in 2019.

“After two years away from the University of Saskatchewan we are thrilled to have a renewed partnership with the University of Saskatchewan and to bring our team up to prepare for the 2022 season,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a news release.

The team inked a three-year agreement with the university to host the camps — which has completed $3.14 million in upgrades to the artificial turf at Griffiths Stadium, the release said.

“We look forward to welcoming the team back to campus, including the many former Huskie student-athletes who have moved on to professional careers with the Roughriders," university president Peter Stoichef said in the release.

The camp is set to run from May 15 to May 27 at the stadium. The team's Green and White game is scheduled for May 28, with the team returning to Regina the next day for the remainder of the preseason.

The annual training camp didn't happen in 2020 due to the cancellation of the CFL season.

The camp held prior to the delayed and shortened 2021 season was held in Regina.