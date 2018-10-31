Restaurant fire in northeast Saskatoon causes $80,000 in damage
Fire broke out at the Donair and Pizza Palace on Central Avenue on Oct. 30, 2018. (SOURCE: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 8:03AM CST
Part of the Sutherland neighbourhood was shut down on Tuesday night after a fire at a strip mall.
According to the fire department, a city transit worker spotted smoke coming from the Donair and Pizza Palace building on Central Avenue around 11:20 p.m.
Crews made quick work of the blaze, and damage was limited to the one business where it started.
The damage estimate is $80,000, the cause is under investigation.
Traffic on 115 Street was restricted for several hours, but the restrictions have since been lifted.
No injuries have been reported.