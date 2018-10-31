

CTV Saskatoon





Part of the Sutherland neighbourhood was shut down on Tuesday night after a fire at a strip mall.

According to the fire department, a city transit worker spotted smoke coming from the Donair and Pizza Palace building on Central Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

Crews made quick work of the blaze, and damage was limited to the one business where it started.

The damage estimate is $80,000, the cause is under investigation.

Traffic on 115 Street was restricted for several hours, but the restrictions have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.