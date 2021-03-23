SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his government is going to take “concrete steps” toward civilian or public oversight of RCMP and municipal policing services.

He made the comment Tuesday following the release of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission report that found the RCMP discriminated against Colten Boushie's family "because they are Indigenous," and that the "RCMP fueled racial tensions in the wake of Colten's death."

Boushie, 22, was shot and killed in an SUV that crossed onto Gerald Stanley’s rural property near Biggar in August 2016. A jury acquitted Stanley of second-degree murder.

Moe told media he had not read the report be would as soon as he was able, though he had seen media coverage of it.

“I think from a Saskatchewan perspective I would say, you know, this really does enlighten and give some substance to the conversation that we've been having with respect to moving towards some civilian oversight or some public oversight of our policing services, whether they be RCMP or municipal police services as well.

“So you know that is a discussion that has been occurring for some time in this province and I think it's a discussion that you're going to see the government, in the days ahead, start to take some concrete steps towards.”

Last summer, the province introduced The Police Amendment Act, 2020, which it said enhances to the role of those who investigate deaths in police custody, allegations of excessive police force or sexual and workplace harassment within police forces.

The investigators are now appointed by the Public Complaints Commission.