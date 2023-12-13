SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison

    A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.

    Joseph Thauberger died of “apparent natural causes” in the Regional Psychiatric Centre on Tuesday, according to a Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) news release.

    Thauberger, 80, was accused of killing and dismembering his brother in 1997. Police laid the murder charge in November 2020 after discovering the remains of his brother Patrick’s body in a rural area.

    The trial began several days late in June 2023 because Thauberger experienced health complications and required surgery.

    His former wife testified she was at home with their children when Patrick was murdered, and that he asked her to help move the body.

    The court found he murdered Patrick by blows to the head and strangulation, then dismembered the body and disposed of the parts.

    Thauberger was serving an indeterminate sentence at the time of his death, CSC said. His next of kin have been notified.

    The coroner will be notified and the CSC says it will review the circumstances of his death.

    -With files from Brianne Foley

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News