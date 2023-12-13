Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
Joseph Thauberger died of “apparent natural causes” in the Regional Psychiatric Centre on Tuesday, according to a Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) news release.
Thauberger, 80, was accused of killing and dismembering his brother in 1997. Police laid the murder charge in November 2020 after discovering the remains of his brother Patrick’s body in a rural area.
The trial began several days late in June 2023 because Thauberger experienced health complications and required surgery.
His former wife testified she was at home with their children when Patrick was murdered, and that he asked her to help move the body.
The court found he murdered Patrick by blows to the head and strangulation, then dismembered the body and disposed of the parts.
Thauberger was serving an indeterminate sentence at the time of his death, CSC said. His next of kin have been notified.
The coroner will be notified and the CSC says it will review the circumstances of his death.
-With files from Brianne Foley
