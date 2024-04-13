RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses

The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.

“Two separate sudden deaths occurred on April 11 on Thunderchild First Nation. Preliminary investigation suggests fentanyl may have been involved in these incidents, but this cannot be confirmed until the results of a toxicology have been completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The investigations are still ongoing,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said during the investigation on Friday, they seized drugs from a vehicle in the same area that tested positive for fentanyl.

Cpl. Dwight Sacrey of the Turtleford RCMP says they continue to investigate the circumstances. He asks the public to contact the RCMP to report information about the presence of drugs or drug trafficking.

“We need the public’s assistance to help remove these dangerous substances from our communities and fentanyl is just one example,” Sacrey said.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act offers legal protection to those who call for help during an overdose.