RCMP seized $750,000 worth of drugs from a North Battleford home Sunday morning.

More than 13 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of meth and 29 guns were found at the home in the 1200 block of 107th Street, according to RCMP.

Police say they found numerous stolen items including a truck and power tools.

Officers first attended the home on Saturday, conducting an investigation which resulted in a search warrant. On Sunday at 8 a.m., RCMP officers performed the search and siezed the following:

- 6 pounds of meth

- 13 pounds of powdered cocaine

- 288 grams of crack cocaine

- 870 grams of fentanyl

- Vials of steroids

- Magic mushrooms

- 15 rifles

- 11 semi-automatic pistols

- 3 revolvers

- Bear spray

- Tazer

RCMP say there was no one home during the drug bust. Charges are “pending,” according to an RCMP media release.

“This is a very large and complex investigation that will be ongoing for the next several days and coming weeks,” RCMP wrote.

“This is a major seizure for the community and the Battlefords RCMP will continue to focus on these types of investigations.”

The drug bust included both municipal and provincial investigators. Members from RCMP’s Serious Violent Offender Response team and Integrated Crime Reduction Unit were also at the scene.