SASKATOON -- The two people found dead Thursday in Kindersley were husband and wife and police believe their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

Autopsies are being conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service today, RCMP said in a news release.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Kindersley RCMP received a report of shots fired inside a home in the 1000 block of First Street West.

Kindersley RCMP and officers from surrounding detachments immediately responded. Initial efforts were focused on securing the home where the shooting happened and ensuring the safety of residents in the surrounding area, RCMP say.

Officers also set up a larger perimeter to keep people away from the area and safe from any potential threat.

At that time, the status of the suspect was unknown, RCMP say.

Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect, but there was no response.

Officers also worked to locate and secure immediate family members to inform them of the unfolding situation and ensure their safety.

.This is a developing story. More details to come.