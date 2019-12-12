SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP found a man and a woman dead in a home in the 1000 block of First Street West in Kindersley on Thursday afternoon.

No one else was in the home and there is no risk to public safety, RCMP say.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit will be taking over the investigation.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, RCMP received a report of a gunshot in a home on First Street West.

One person fled and called police and officers were immediately deployed to the scene, RCMP say.

A perimeter surrounding the home continues to be secured, but the perimeter along Highway 21 to the north, Highway 7 to the west, south to the Kindersley Hospital, and east to Main Street has re-opened.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the Kindersley area as officers continue their investigation, RCMP say.