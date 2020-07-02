SASKATOON -- Onion Lake RCMP is releasing gang awareness and prevention resources in partnership with Onion Lake Cree Nation, RCMP announced Thursday.

“The Cree word, māmawikamātotān, which means working together for our communities, reflects the collaboration and dedication needed to complete this project.” Laili Yazdani, the Crime Prevention/Crime Reduction Unit community program officer, said in a news release.

“Gangs create and thrive on fear and intimidation in communities. This project is a good example of how we can address some of these issues by working together.”

Materials include videos, an information booklet and posters. The information booklet and posters are available in English, French, Cree, Michif and Dene.

“I think everyone should try doing these type of videos. They’re fun and you’ll feel included in something that everyone can work on as a team,” Carlin Carter- Mountain, a youth featured in one of the videos, said in the release.

A group of youth also completed a musical theatre workshop with Persephone Theatre, based in Saskatoon, performing the No More Hustling musical.

“I am very honoured and proud to be Okimaw of Onion Lake Cree Nation when I hear about projects like the GAPproject,” Chief Henry Lewis said in the release.

“Hiy Hiy in the spirit of empowering our future leaders.”

The project is funded by the Government of Saskatchewan’s Rural Crime Innovation Fund.