RCMP major crimes investigating after human remains found on Sask. First Nation

A team from the RCMP major crimes section is investigating after human remains were discovered in Red Pheasant Cree Nation this week.

Members of the Battlefords RCMP detachment were called to the First Nation on Monday after someone discovered human remains outside a residence.

After an exhaustive search by the RCMP’s search and rescue team, officers found additional evidence in a treed area along a roadway in the community, according to an RCMP news release.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Candie Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, Sask., following an autopsy on Wednesday.

Based on the autopsy and the evidence located so far, police consider the death suspicious.

The RCMP says it’s releasing Pritchard’s name in hopes that someone with information about her whereabouts between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5.

Anyone with information can call the Battlefords detachment or Crime Stoppers.

No charges have been laid and the RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

Red Pheasant is located about 40 kilometers south of North Battleford.