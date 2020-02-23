SASKATOON -- Humboldt RCMP is investigating a pair of break and enters near Bruno, Sask.

Overnight between Friday and Saturday, a 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire 600 snowmobile was stolen from a home in the 800 block of Railway Ave. The sled is black and green, valued at around $4,000.

Between Thursday and Saturday, Quonset was broken into via forced entry. It is believed that a quad was used to enter.

Anyone will information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.