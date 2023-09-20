RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July

RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.

The remains were discovered near a forested area southeast of North Battleford on Sep. 11.

Major crimes investigators identified the remains with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, RCMP said in a news release. They believe her death was suspicious in nature.

Police say Scarlett’s family has been notified and connected with victim services for support.

According to RCMP, Nitanas was last seen on the 900 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford on the afternoon of July 4.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about her death, or her whereabouts in and around July, to call police or Crime Stoppers.