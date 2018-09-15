

A converted bus and a semi truck collided on a Saskatchewan highway near Kerrobert Friday evening, and residents of the area say it was not the first time such an incident has occurred at that intersection.

“There have been some deaths,” Mark Huck, who works in Kerrobert, said. “A friend of mine, her son was killed there. There have been numerous accidents there and very serious ones.”

This reactions follows the most recent collision which injured ten of the buses 16 passengers.

“Three people were taken to Saskatoon hospital via STARS,” RCMP Cpl. Rob King said. “Three were taken by road ambulance to hospital in Kindersley and Unity, and the rest were treated on scene and released.”

Both drivers walked away without injuries, and King said it was lucky that no one died or was seriously injured.

The intersection has a one way stop sign, rumble strips and the speed in the area has been reduced from 100 km to 60.

According to RCMP, collision reconstructionist were on scene until 5 a.m. Saturday morning, and they’ve ruled out alcohol as a factor.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella.