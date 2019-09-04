Flin Flon RCMP along with the Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are searching the waters of Hapnot Lake within the city of Flin Flon for Leroy George Custer.

Custer, 34, was last seen in Prince Albert late last summer and reported missing in October 2018. At the time police had reason to believe he might have been in Pelican Narrows, Creighton, Deschambault Lake, Flin Flon, Prince Albert, or Saskatoon.

Police ask anyone with information on Custer’s whereabouts since summer 2018 is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Custer is from Pelican Narrows, and is described as 5’8”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.