RCMP break up alleged bootlegging operation in English River
Police seized whisky and beer from alleged bootleggers. (Courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 1:51PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 3:57PM CST
RCMP caught two alleged bootleggers trying to smuggle $1,200 worth of liquor into English River First Nation.
Paturnak RCMP responded on Wednesday to information about a well-known bootlegging operation in the area and found the people transporting liquor.
Both men will appear in English River Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 25, police said in a news release.
English River First Nation is a dry community.