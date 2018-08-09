

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP caught two alleged bootleggers trying to smuggle $1,200 worth of liquor into English River First Nation.

Paturnak RCMP responded on Wednesday to information about a well-known bootlegging operation in the area and found the people transporting liquor.

Both men will appear in English River Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 25, police said in a news release.

English River First Nation is a dry community.