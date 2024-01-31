Rare footage of a battle in the mud and rain between Hilltops and Thunder

You could call it the mud bowl. Or the rain bowl. Or both.

Sometimes a football game can become an instant classic because of the conditions it was played in.

Many Saskatoon Hilltops and Regina Thunder fans will remember a historic contest where the two teams played in some soaking elements.

CTV News has found rare footage of a game in 2002 at Gordie Howe Bowl in Saskatoon, where the Thunder were trying to get their first-ever victory against the Saskatoon Hilltops.

There were plenty of turnovers, fumbles, some wild plays, and a lot of sliding around on the slick and muddy field.

Even the field goalposts were making their presence felt as the Regina Thunders Ryan Anderson ran right into a chunk of steel. Thankfully he looked ok.

The Hilltops struck first with an interception return for a touchdown.

But the wet football caused more problems for the hilltops as they fumbled in their own end. And after a few bounces on a wet field, the Regina Thunder would recover.

However, one play later the Thunder give it right back as the Hilltops recover a loose ball inside their own five-yard line.

The Hilltops eventually give up a safety to make it 13-8 for Saskatoon.

But with only six minutes to go in the game, Thunder receiver Matt Yantz would grab a John Makie pass, break a tackle, and rumble into the endzone to give the Thunder the lead 14-13.

Saskatoon would get into field goal range late in the game, but the Thunder defence would strike again as Jimmy Stewart would come up with an interception.

Yantz’s touchdown reception would be the game winner as the thunder went onto win 14-13.

It was a historic result as it was the first time since the Rams era, that the new Regina thunder junior football franchise defeated the Saskatoon Hilltops.

And as for the conditions? Well, you can bet laundry machines were working overtime the next day.