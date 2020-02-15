SASKATOON -- Ear-muffs and ear-plugs could be seen all around SaskTel centre as monster trucks took to the floor, crushing cars and hitting jumps as thousands cheered them on.

The event features all sorts of motor sports demonstrations such as the monster truck challenge, motocross arena, side-by-side racing, and free-style motocross.

The event is split into three shows, two on Saturday the 15 and the final show begins on Sunday February 16 around 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online and are $27.50 for adults $22.50 for students and $17.50 for children 123 and under.